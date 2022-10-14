Bank fraud sentencing for Visit Dothan chief delayed

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The sentencing of a Dothan top tourism official on bank fraud charges has been delayed.

The reason given is that Arron McCreight’s codefendant is recovering from surgery.

McCreight and Doug Hargrave are to be sentenced on February 17 during separate hearings.

McCreight, then CEO of Go Cedar Rapids, and Hargrave admit they inflated revenue and attendance projections to obtain a $1.75 million loan for the tourism group to stage a three-day music festival in 2018.

The men pleaded guilty in January.

Though a crowd of 30,000 had been projected, only about 8,000 bought tickets for the three-day event NewBo Evolve, headlined by superstars Kelly Clarkson and Maroon 5.

GCR, funded by hospitality taxes, folded $2.3 million in debt, stiffing Banker’s Trust, festival vendors, and others.

McCreight was fired but, a few months later, surfaced as president and chief executive officer of Visit Dothan, a group like Go Cedar Rapids.

Following his arrest this month, McCreight received a unanimous endorsement from Visit Dothan Board of Directors who continue to stand by him, praising strides he has made to improve Dothan’s tourism industry.

Neither he nor Hargrave are accused of using those ill-gotten gains for their personal use.

