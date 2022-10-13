Wiregrass hotel workers stay resilient in post pandemic world

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Hotel workers from across the Wiregrass gathered together to reignite their passion for hospitality through the Flawless Delivery Training Program.

The program allows employees to switch roles.

“So instead of just being the provider of services, they are the receiver of services. Which means, you’re getting a different perspective. Which gives you the opportunity to go, oh, I can actually see why that’s important now, it didn’t make sense to me before, but now I get it,” Ryan Cate Gibson, CEO of the Holistic Performance Group said.

Gibson said the Flawless Delivery training doesn’t end after participants get their certificate.

“Having this ongoing group that’s theirs, that’s relative to their training as well as encouraging them to share transparently with what’s really going on. Because post-COVID, it’s hard, it’s a hard work environment right now.”

Michelle Searcy, Assistant General Manager of the Fairfield Inn in Dothan participated in the training.

She said the tourism industry requires more patience and strength than ever in a post pandemic world.

“Being resilient, just making sure we are staying focused, we stay determined,” Searcy said.

Gibson is proud to inspire trainees to continue their work in a people centered industry.

“I said, hey, what surprised you about this training? Did anything? You know, and they said, yeah I was ready to quit before y’all started. I was gonna quit and you know what, I’m sticking and staying because I love what I do and I was getting frustrated about the wrong things, but now I’ve got some tools,” Gibson said.

The Flawless Delivery training is free and is provided by the Sweet Home Alabama Tourism Administration in conjunction with the University of Alabama and Holistic Performance Group.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.