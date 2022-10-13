Wiregrass area awarded $4.482 Million by Governor Ivey for community improvements

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced that she has awarded money to provide improvements in several Alabama towns, cities, and counties, including those here in and around the Wiregrass.

According to a Thursday release from the Governor’s office, the money awarded through the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will allow local governments to improve roadways, drainage areas, and water and sewer services, as well as fund other community-centric projects.

“Community Development Block Grants help communities address major needs whether it be supplying clean drinking water or eliminating dilapidated and unsafe structures,” said Governor Ivey. “I congratulate the cities and counties who received grants in this keenly competitive process, and I wish them the best in improving their communities.

In total, $19.3 Million is being distributed across the state, with $4,482,965 dollars being directed to communities in the Wiregrass area.

In Houston County, $234,000 will go to Ashford for improvements on four streets, $400,000 to Gordon for sewer line rehabilitation, and $229,200 to Madrid to resurface and improve two city streets.

Geneva County will receive $974,667, with $500,000 of that going to Geneva for housing rehabilitation as part of its neighborhood revitalization program and the remaining amount going towards resurfacing several streets in the Bellwood community.

Clayhatchee’s $202,366 towards lighting for a baseball field and to build a pole barn at the recreation park, as well as Pinckard’s $342,177 towards resurfacing and improving several city streets, make up the awards to Dale County.

For Coffee County, $500,000 will go towards resurfacing and drainage improvements in Elba, while New Brockton will get $392,900 for housing rehabilitation.

Barbour County’s $400,000 towards housing rehabilitation in Louisville and Covington County’s $807,655 towards resurfacing several streets in Opp ($400,000) and renovating the former Florala Middle School gymnasium ($375,655) and developing a comprehensive city plan in Florala ($32,000) make up other notable awarded funds.

The CDBG program in Alabama is awarded annually on a competitive basis in categories for small and large cities, counties, and community enhancement. Planning grants are also awarded to help local governments examine their needs and provide a better idea of what they want to do going forward.

The funds for the CDBG program are administered from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs by way of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“ADECA is pleased to be a part of a program that is so beneficial to cities and counties across our state,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell. “I commend community leaders and planners for their efforts to improve the lives of their residents and make their communities better places to live.”

You can read more about the major awarded funds, including a full list of every community and county in Alabama receiving grants, by clicking here.

