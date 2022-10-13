DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Whether you’re an avid reader or looking to get back into it, the Dothan Houston County Library System can help.

The DHCLS offers a variety of resources for any type of reader.

Director of the DHCLS Chris Warren says that you’ll find all walks of life in the library at any given time.

“The fact that public libraries serve everybody, regardless of what they look like or how old they are, the fact that they are eager to be helpful, is why I got into it,” he said.

If you’re looking for your next read, wanting a good recommendation to reignite your love of books, or just wanting to leisurely flip through pages, take a look at what the Wiregrass is reading!

Below is a list of the top 10 books checked out from the DHCLS.

Judge’s List - John Grisham

The Wish - Nicholas Sparks

Where the Crawdads Sing - Delia Owens

The Four Winds - Kristin Hannah

The Return - Nicholas Sparks

Daylight - David Balducci

Sooley - John Grisham

A Gambling Man - David Balducci

A Time for Mercy - John Grisham

Golden Girl - Elin Hilderbrand

Warren encouraged the community to use take advantage of the many resources the library has.

“Whether you’re looking for a fun new Science Fiction novel, or you want to read what John Grisham just wrote, or a friend of yours recommended this book that they heard of and you want to see if you can find it at the library,” the library has something for you.

He said that, while it’s difficult to pinpoint one demographic that uses the library the most, they do see a lot of families with young children.

“That is one demographic that libraries are just exceptionally good at serving,” Warren claimed.

He highlighted the importance of instilling early literacy skills in children. Warren says that he’s been reading to his daughter since she was born and that he thinks that’s why she can’t go to bed without a bedtime story.

“Two pieces of unsolicited advice for new parents is take lots of pictures and read to your kids,” he said.

With reading to your kids in mind, here is a list of the top 10 books checked out for children from the DHCLS:

Dog Man - Dave Pilkey

The Deep End (Diary of a Wimpy Kid series) - Jeff Kinney

Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories - Jeff Kinney

Dog Man and Cat Kid - Dave Pilkey

Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas - Dave Pilkey

Dog Man: Fetch 22 - Dave Pilkey

If You Give a Cat a Cupcake - Laura Numeroff

Fox in Socks - Dr. Suess

Dog Man Unleashed - David Pilkey

Diary of a Wimpy Kid - Jeff Kinney

Among these reads is Warren’s recommendation: If You Give a Cat a Cupcake by Laura Numeroff. In fact, he recommended all of Numeroff’s books.

“They’re silly. They’re fun. That’s kind of the point. If it’s the age level, 3-5 years old, the more fun the book, the better.”

A book that was not on the above list that Warren recommended is William Faulkner’s Light in August.

If you’re the type of person who loves audiobooks but feels that they don’t count as books, don’t fret.

“There is a debate within the world about whether or not audiobooks count as reading and I’m here to tell you that, as far as librarians are concerned, they count,” Warren said.

Be sure to check out the DHCLS at any of its branches. To learn more about the library click here.

