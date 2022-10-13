Troy University announces 2022 homecoming court

The 2022 Homecoming Queen and King will be announced during halftime of Saturday's game.(Troy Today)
By Troy Today
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy University has announced the members of the 2022 Homecoming Court.

The Queen and King will be crowned at halftime of Saturday’s Homecoming game against Texas State. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

Queen court:

  • Lauren Buehler of Daphne, Alabama. Buehler is a senior secondary education social science major.
  • Mauree Alice Porter of Birmingham, Alabama. Porter is a senior communication major.
  • Morgan Rainey of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Rainey is a senior human resources management major.
  • Rebecca Starling, of Shorterville, Alabama. Starling is a senior exercise science pre-health major.
  • Melody Taylor of Montgomery, Alabama. Taylor is a senior global business major with a concentration in marketing.

King court:

  • Tairrque Baker of Lanett, Alabama. Baker is a senior interdisciplinary studies major.
  • Joshua Dawsey of Dothan, Alabama. Dawsey is a senior history major.
  • Carlton Jones of Prattville, Alabama. Jones is a senior global business major with a concentration in marketing.
  • Nick Shaver of Valley, Alabama. Shaver is a senior business administration major with a concentration in marketing.
  • Avant Wilkerson of Greenville, Alabama. Wilkerson is a senior music education major.

Kayla Clifton is the Homecoming representative for the Dothan Campus.

Linda Tyson is the Homecoming representative for the Montgomery Campus.

The full court will take part in the Homecoming parade set for 10 a.m. Saturday and will also be honored during a pregame ceremony.

