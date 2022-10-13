Support pours in for fallen Bristol officers

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Three police officers were shot Wednesday night in Bristol.

Two of them were killed, state police confirmed on Thursday morning.

A procession arrived at the medical examiner’s office in Farmington around 7:30 a.m.

It left Bristol Health around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday.

“A procession is occurring now where the two Bristol officers who tragically lost their lives will be escorted from Bristol Hospital to the [Office of the Chief Medical Examiner] in Farmington,” state police said. “They will be traveling on Route 6 then to Route 4.”

Beforehand, a heavy police presence was seen outside of Bristol Health, where the officers were transported, on Thursday morning.

HAPPENING NOW: First responders from multiple police and fire departments are showing their support for 3 officers that were struck by gunfire. The conditions of the officers are unknown at this time. Just raised a flag outside of Bristol Health Hospital @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/cvA6PBkDXU — Marcy Jones (@marcy_jonestv) October 13, 2022

Cruisers from a multitude of police departments, including Cheshire, Southington, Berlin and Connecticut State Police, were parked in front of the hospital.

Thursday morning, Channel 3 awaited word from officials as to the details of the shooting. The only detail released was that the officers had been shot.

The incident happened on Redstone Hill Road and Birch Street on Wednesday night.

Police said the officers responded to some sort of 911 call. From there, an apparent confrontation ended in gunfire.

Gov. Ned Lamont directed flags to half staff effective immediately.

I am directing flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff effective immediately in honor of two @BristolCTPolice officers who were killed in the line of duty late last night while responding to an emergency call of domestic violence at a private residence in the town. (1/4) — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) October 13, 2022

“The loss of two officers from the Bristol Police Department who were killed in the line of duty while responding to an emergency call of domestic violence is a senseless tragedy, and my prayers are with their families, loved ones, and fellow officers,” Lamont said. “I also ask the residents of Connecticut to keep in their prayers a third officer who was shot while responding to this emergency and is currently in the hospital with serious injuries. This is a devastating reminder of the dangers that police officers face every day to protect our families and neighbors from all kinds of situations. These officers are heroes and will always be remembered for the honorable service they provided to their town and their state. This continues to be an active situation, and I’ve directed DESPP Commissioner James Rovella and the Connecticut State Police to support the Bristol Police Department and greater community in every way they can.”

Support from law enforcement departments, first responders, businesses and elected officials poured in on Thursday morning.

“This is heartbreaking,” said Bristol Sen. Henri Martin. “Words cannot sum up our sadness and emotions. Our thoughts and prayers are with our Bristol Police Department, their families, and our entire law enforcement community. We will continue to pray for them all.”

My heart, my heart is in my toes this morning. There are no words for this tragedy. Sending my love, support, prayers, mutual aid, ALL OF IT is going to my friends in Bristol this morning. 💙😥 — Mayor Erin Stewart (@erinstewartct) October 13, 2022

