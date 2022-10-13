State legislators hear how WRC’s grants benefit Wiregrass organizations

WRC
WRC(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center awards numerous grants to organizations in our community every year, thanks in part to state funding.

Alabama legislators visited the non-profit on Thursday to personally hear from 2022 grant recipients.

State Senator Donnie Chesteen and Representative Paul Lee attended.

Recipients ranged from the Abbeville Boys and Girls Club to Landmark Park.

The opportunity acknowledged how the funding individually benefitted each organization.

Legislators were able to understand how these grants are making a difference in the Wiregrass.

“I think it’s important for them to see what’s actually going on,” expresses Anna Cornelius, WRC Program Manager. “It’s a grass-roots organization, so their funding is essential for us to be able to help our local communities, so I think it’s a good opportunity for us to say thank you, but also for them to see what’s going on in our communities.”

In total, WRC did $538,000 worth of 89 projects for the fiscal year of 2022 across 10 counties.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Adrian Folmar at the Houston County Courthouse on October 11, 2022.
Witnesses claim as students Dothan officer had sex with them
Desmond Castillo
Dothan father admits he killed his newborn
Manufacturer headed to Geneva County will bring at least 80 jobs

Latest News

robotics
Ashford pallet company utilizes robotics and process automation
FILE - The panel included new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its actions with...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump for testimony on Capitol attack
WTVY Wx Logo
A Cool Evening Ahead
From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
Adrian Folmar at the Houston County Courthouse on October 11, 2022.
Former Dothan officer guilty of sex crimes