State legislators hear how WRC’s grants benefit Wiregrass organizations

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center awards numerous grants to organizations in our community every year, thanks in part to state funding.

Alabama legislators visited the non-profit on Thursday to personally hear from 2022 grant recipients.

State Senator Donnie Chesteen and Representative Paul Lee attended.

Recipients ranged from the Abbeville Boys and Girls Club to Landmark Park.

The opportunity acknowledged how the funding individually benefitted each organization.

Legislators were able to understand how these grants are making a difference in the Wiregrass.

“I think it’s important for them to see what’s actually going on,” expresses Anna Cornelius, WRC Program Manager. “It’s a grass-roots organization, so their funding is essential for us to be able to help our local communities, so I think it’s a good opportunity for us to say thank you, but also for them to see what’s going on in our communities.”

In total, WRC did $538,000 worth of 89 projects for the fiscal year of 2022 across 10 counties.

