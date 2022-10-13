News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com.
Events for the weekend of October 13, 2022
- Holiday Trip to the Biltmore Estate | Booking from now until October 15
- Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant 2022 | Friday, October 14 - Saturday, October 15
- S’mores and Snores | Friday, October 14 - Saturday, October 15
- Story Time at the Marianna Library | Friday, October 14
- Daleville Library Little Learners Storytime | Friday, October 14
- Moonlighters in the Park | Friday, October 14
- Champions of HOPE | Saturday, October 15
- Enterprise Farmers Market | Saturday, October 15
- Sweet Potato Fest | Saturday, October 15
- Antique Tractor Club Meeting | Saturday, October 15
- Therapeutic Fall Carnival | Saturday, October 15
- Pottery Workshop - Santa Gnomes | Sunday, October 16
- Plus, more on the News4 Community Calendar!
