News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

By WTVY Staff
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.

Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.

If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com.

Events for the weekend of October 13, 2022

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Adrian Folmar at the Houston County Courthouse on October 11, 2022.
Witnesses claim as students Dothan officer had sex with them
Desmond Castillo
Dothan father admits he killed his newborn
Manufacturer headed to Geneva County will bring at least 80 jobs

Latest News

From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
LIVE: Parkland school shooter sentenced to life in prison without parole
The 2022 Homecoming Queen and King will be announced during halftime of Saturday's game.
Troy University announces 2022 homecoming court
A flag was put up outside Bristol Health, where three officers were brought following a...
Support pours in for fallen Bristol officers
Fresh seafood is shown for sale at a grocery store, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Surfside,...
Consumer inflation slowed to a still-high 8.2% over the past 12 months