Judge appointed to hear charges against former district attorney

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A specially appointed judge will preside over the criminal case of an ousted Houston County prosecutor charged with ethics violations.

Burt Smithart, who works in Barbour and Bullock Counties, was selected after all Houston County judges recused themselves.

A grand jury indicted Mark Johnson, an assistant district attorney, last week on six felony indictments that allege he sought favors from witnesses and defendants.

He had been the target of a seven-month investigation that began when a defendant he would have prosecuted revealed that she and Johnson had an online love fling.

After Johnson’s arrest on October 6, he was terminated from his job.

In 2021, Smithart was chosen president of the Alabama Association of Circuit Judges.

