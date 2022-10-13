Former Dothan officer guilty of sex crimes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County jury convicted Adrian Folmar of sex crimes that allegedly occurred when he worked as a police officer.

The eight-woman, four-man jury, found Folmar guilty of School Employee Sex, felony charges created by Alabama lawmakers that hold school employees to higher standards than others.

They returned the verdicts on Thursday afternoon.

Police had claimed that Folmar had illegal relations with 14 and 17-year-old Dothan High pupils in 2017, when he was the school’s resource officer.

During the three-day trial, one of the alleged victims testified that Folmar coerced her into performing oral sex, while the other told jurors that she and Folmar had intercourse.

“Where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” prosecutor John Talbot “J.T.” Jones told jurors during closing arguments.

He claimed evidence revealed that jurors could reasonably reach only one verdict—guilty.

But Folmar’s attorney countered by calling the testimony inconsistent, pointing out that one of those girls could not identify where the crimes had occurred.

“If you have something that doesn’t jive with the way you feel, then don’t go with that,” defense attorney Henry Penick told the jury during his final remarks.

But in passionate rebuttal from prosecutor Robert Black, he dismissed that notion.

“Why would these two girls lie to you about something so personal and something so intimate?” the assistant district attorney told jurors on closing rebuttal.

Houston County Circuit Judge Todd Derrick will sentence Folmar, who must register as a sex offender.

A Dothan resource officer previously convicted of the same crime received 10 years.

