Extreme, extended dry conditions cause concern for Alabama Forestry Commission

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday’s rain wasn’t enough to make a dent in the extremely dry conditions the entire state of Alabama has been facing. The Alabama Forestry Commission says the conditions are getting dangerous.

With such dry weather, fires can start easily and spread quickly, destroying property, damaging land, and even threatening lives.

The Alabama Forestry Commission put much of the state under a red flag fire warning, urging caution on any outdoor burning and saying if you must burn or have burned in the last few days, please check your fires to ensure they are properly extinguished.

Many cities in our area have issued their own no-burn orders, banning outdoor recreational burning like bonfires and fire pits. The commission says smoking piles that are right next to flammable vegetation have the chance to rekindle and spread under these conditions.

To report a wildfire, call the Alabama Forestry Commission at (800) 392-5679. Find information about the current wildfire situation in Alabama here: https://forestry.alabama.gov/Pages/Maps/Wildfires.aspx

