Experts say start protecting your packages now from holiday porch pirates

Experts expect another big year for online shopping, which has police warning more porch pirates could start making rounds in the next few weeks.
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have been out shopping lately you have probably noticed many sales and discounts right now. Experts said many stores are getting ready for the holiday season.

Tuscaloosa Police said by November, they usually start to see an increase in reports of porch pirates stealing packages from doorsteps. Now is a good time to start coming up with creative ways to protect your boxes.

The number one tip is to try and not leave your packages outside for too long. Police said they see a lot of thefts overnight or over the weekends. Try and schedule your packages when you will be home.

Police said if you see suspicious cars in your neighborhood or people walking around, take down some descriptive information. You can give it to officers later if boxes are taken in your neighborhood.

Having a camera doorbell won’t stop porch pirates, but police said it can help get your items back. They said usually porch pirates steal from multiple homes in the neighborhood.

“Having a container by the front door, having the delivery guy put it in the container, so out of site out of mind,” Tuscaloosa Special Response Team’s Lt. Richard Canez said. “Somebody casing the neighborhood looks at the door and sees there’s no packages, then he’s not going to stop and try and take anything.”

Police said it’s good to report report the theft, even if you don’t have video evidence. If the item has a serial number, they can find it in other crimes or at pawn shops.

