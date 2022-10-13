DFD raises $13,000 this year for Children’s of Alabama

"Going for the Gold"
By Meredith Blair
Published: Oct. 13, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - $13,000 is what Children’s of Alabama received from the Dothan Fire Department on Thursday.

This is the ninth year DFD has fundraised for the hospital.

In total, the department has raised over $100,000, specifically for Children’s of Alabama’s Developmental Therapeutics Program.

Money is raised through t-shirt sales and a family 5-K event at Westgate.

The hospital could not be more thankful for DFD’s continuous support.

“I mean we are truly, overwhelming grateful for all that they do,” expresses Carmen Maddox, Coordinator of Community Development with Children’s of Alabama. “We know that their job is hard enough day in and day out, and the fact that they are able to rally each year and have the community behind them to support our hospital and our patients.”

Maddox says the money helps with the hospital’s cancer center, research, and anything that their doctors and patients need.

