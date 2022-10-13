A Cool Evening Ahead

SYNOPSIS – After the passage of the cold front, skies will be clear overnight with temperatures in the lower to middle 50s. Friday will be a gorgeous day with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s and plenty of sunshine. The weekend will feature temperatures in the lower to middle 80s and dry conditions. Our next front arrives Monday night into Tuesday and brings our next chance of showers. That rain chance remains fairly low for now, but we will keep an eye on it.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 53°. Winds light N.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 81°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 52°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 85° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 86° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, few showers late. Low: 60° High: 82° 30% late

TUE: Partly sunny, chance of showers early. Low: 53° High: 71° 30% mainly morning

WED: Sunny, cold morning. Low: 42° High: 70° 0%

THU: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 68° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

