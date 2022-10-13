Ashford pallet company utilizes robotics and process automation

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - State Senator Donnie Chesteen and Representative Paul Lee visited Ashford on Thursday to see Summerford Pallet’s robotics and process automation.

Out of 700 pallet companies nationwide, Summerford is one of 10 running both machines.

The robotics are not replacing employees, more have been hired since they’ve been installed.

Operations are now more productive, efficient, and safer.

Summerford wants state legislators and local officials to understand this is a big accomplishment for a rural area.

“This is a family-run business,” says Chris Lasseter, Vice President of Summerford Pallet Company. “I’m the third generation, my sons are the fourth, we’ve got a fifth here as well with us, and it’s that kind of companies that I think makes Ashford, Houston County, and Alabama a great place to be and to work.”

The company is looking to hire.

If you’re interested in applying, call 334-899-2809 or visit www.summerfordpallet.com.

