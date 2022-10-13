AM rain clearing out this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Very foggy this morning as you get ready to head out the door, the cold front is almost moving through and that is bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms. The line will move through quickly this morning and we will start to clear out this afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler for Friday in the upper 70s with a nice looking weekend ahead of us. Early next week another cold front will move through with another chance of rain and this one will bring in some much cooler air for the middle half of the week.

TODAY– AM rain, PM clearing. High near 83°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 60%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 54°. Winds N 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 79°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 83° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 84° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, showers late. Low: 58° High: 82° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 73° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 72° 0%

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 49° High: 74° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 51° High: 76° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10 kts. Seas 2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.