Witnesses claim as students Dothan officer had sex with them

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Prosecutors claim a Dothan police officer had sex with female students while he worked at their school.

Adrian Folmar’s trial on School Employee Sex charges began on Tuesday in Dothan.

He faces three charges stemming from alleged sexual contact, that investigators say included intercourse and oral sex, with students at Dothan High School.

“Close your eyes and think of someone growing up (that) you trusted,” Houston County Assistant District Attorney John Talbot “J.T.” Jones told jurors during his opening remarks on Tuesday.

All 14 on the panel, including two alternates, did as instructed.

“We trust those placed in positions of authority to do right by our children. That didn’t happen,” he said of Folmar, who is charged under an Alabama law that holds school employees to a higher standard.

That legislative act makes it illegal for a person who works at a school to have sex with students who are 18 or younger.

While Jones believes evidence will prove him guilty, Folmar’s attorney, Henry Penick, warned jurors not to jump to conclusions.

In his opening statements, Penick promised that no evidence would be presented during the trial that should result in guilty verdicts.

“We’re here to show that (Folmar) is not guilty of these crimes,” he said.

Only one witness has testified-- a former Dothan High student who claims she was molested by Folmar in 2017.

She said he demanded that she perform oral sex then warned her not to reveal what happened.

Another alleged victim is expected to testify on Wednesday.

Folmar, who lost his job, is the second Dothan High School resource officer charged with sex crimes against students.

Lanice Bonds pleaded guilty in 2014 and was sent to prison.

He has since been released.

