Showers and storms today

SYNOPSIS – A few showers will be possible as you head out the door this morning with a better chance of showers and storms this afternoon and evening as a cold front moves towards the area. Some storms could have some gusty winds this afternoon but our overall severe threat will be low. The cold front will move through overnight and give us another small chance of some showers and storms. Thursday looks quiet, we will see cooler temperatures for Friday behind the cold front. The weekend will remain quiet with another cold front on the way for the start of next week.

TODAY– Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High near 83°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 80%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low near 65°. Winds Light and variable 30%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 83°. Winds NE 5-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 79° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 83° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 84° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, showers late. Low: 58° High: 82° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 78° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 75° 0%

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 49° High: 76° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

