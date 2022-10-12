Researchers find Milky Way’s ‘graveyard’ of dead stars

Astronomers say a graveyard of ancient stars has been uncovered in the Milky Way.
Astronomers say a graveyard of ancient stars has been uncovered in the Milky Way.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Astronomers have uncovered a graveyard of dead stars in the Milky Way galaxy.

The “graveyard” stretches three times the height of our 13 billion-year-old galaxy.

Astronomers said they found the ancient stellar remnants when they mapped the “galactic underworld” for the first time.

A graveyard of ancient stars was uncovered in the Milky Way.
A graveyard of ancient stars was uncovered in the Milky Way.(The University of Sydney)

According to astronomers, when a star more than eight times larger than the sun collapses, the stellar core condenses into either a neutron star or a black hole.

The study’s co-author Peter Tuthill said finding the oldest neutron stars and black holes have been a significant task.

A graveyard of ancient stars was uncovered in the Milky Way.
A graveyard of ancient stars was uncovered in the Milky Way.(The University of Sydney)

The University of Sydney researchers mapped where the stellar remains rest by recreating the life cycle of the ancient stars.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmond Castillo
Dothan father admits he killed his newborn
Robert Blount photo
Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman
Raymond Matthew Reid, 31 of Bonifay, is being charged with murder and armed trespass for the...
Suspect charged in Bonifay murder case
Sincere Tyson, murdered on October 9, 2021 at his home.
Mom vows justice in son’s death as police hunt final suspect
According to police, 17-year-old Elijah DeWitte was found dead Wednesday night in the Sugarloaf...
2 young men arrested in fatal shooting of high school football star

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control in the South Court...
Biden vows ‘consequences’ for Saudis after OPEC+ cuts output
Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car.
GRAPHIC: Ex-Texas cop charged over shooting teen eating hamburger
A report found that Chick-fil-A restaurants have the slowest drive-thru times.
Chick-fil-A has slowest drive-thru service times, report finds
Headland & Abbeville Probate Offices moving to Herndon Building
Headland & Abbeville Probate Offices moving to Herndon Building