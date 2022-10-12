Rain ends in time for the weekend

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Rain overnight Wednesday and for the start of our Thursday but conditions will improve drastically by the time you head out the door for the day! A picture-perfect day(s) forecasted for Friday and Saturday. Next chance of rain will come Monday night into Tuesday morning for the Wiregrass.

TONIGHT – Showers and thunderstorms. Low near 65°. Winds SE 5 mph.

TOMORROW – AM showers/ PM sun. High near 84°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph. 10%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 54°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 79° 5%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 83° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 84° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 82° 5%

TUE: Mostly cloudy/ PM rain. Low: 53° High: 78° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 73° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

