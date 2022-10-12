Officer charged with sex crimes cries during interrogation

Jurors saw Snapchat messages allegedly exchanged between a Dothan police officer and two students he is accused of molesting.
Adrian Folmar at the Houston County Courthouse on October 11, 2022.
Adrian Folmar at the Houston County Courthouse on October 11, 2022.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Jurors saw Snapchat messages allegedly exchanged between a Dothan police officer and two students he is accused of molesting.

But the most damning evidence that Adrian Folmar is guilty came as jurors viewed a lengthy series of recorded interrogations on Wednesday.

He changed his stories several times, but repeatedly denied that he molested two students.

“No, no, no,” Folmar said.

But investigators insisted that he was lying.

“I think everything you told me is a crock of (expletive deleted),” said Dothan Police Investigator Jason Adkins.

With pressure mounting, Folmar broke down and cried, then apologized for the embarrassment that he caused the Dothan Police Department.

Folmar is charged with three counts of School Employee Sex.

Houston County Assistant District Attorney John Talbot “J.T.” Jones said beyond interrogation, the Snapchat messages further prove that Folmar had a relationship with those two girls.

Jones believes evidence is overwhelming that Folmar had relations with Dothan High pupils while he worked as the school’s resource officer in 2017.

One of the alleged victims, now a 23-year-old mother, claims he pressured her to perform oral sex while the other student, who was 14, testified she had intercourse with Folmar.

It is unclear if Folmar will take the stand when the defense presents his case on Thursday.

