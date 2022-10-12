No. 3 Alabama to play No. 6 Tennessee Saturday

The Crimson Tide
The Crimson Tide(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WSFA) - The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide will hit the road to play the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers Saturday afternoon.

The Tide is 6-0 and the Volunteers are 5-0 for the 2022 football season.

Tennessee has lost every game against the Tide since 2007.

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

TIME: 2:30 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Neyland Stadium, KNOXVILLE, TN

WHERE TO WATCH: CBS

