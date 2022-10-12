Manufacturer headed to Geneva County will bring at least 80 jobs

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A major manufacturer is headed to Geneva County and will bring at least 80 jobs.

ISA Corporation in Oregon is expanding to Southeast Alabama.

“They are a latex manufacturer,” says Brad Kimbro, Chief Operating Officer with Wiregrass Electric Cooperative. “They are gonna be here producing those types of products. I understand they’re gonna come in initially with two to four product lines, and then the beauty is, they’re gonna have the potential to expand upon that.”

Support from several organizations across the state came together to make this a reality, including the Geneva County Commission.

Toby Seay, Geneva County Probate Judge explains, “One of the goals identified during our strategic planning process for the Geneva County Commission was the lack of product for economic development, and the commission made that a priority, and we had the mindset that if we do not invest in ourselves, how can we expect anyone to invest in us.”

Located at the Geneva Industrial Park, employees will be paid $18 an hour.

The goal is to keep young people living and working in the smaller-rural area.

“They don’t have to leave this are to go find work,” expresses Kimbro. “With projects like this and job opportunities they can stay here locally and not have to leave home, and that’s important.”

Finishing up building construction by early 2023 will get employees one step closer to their new job.

The hiring process will begin by mid-2023, and production will start towards the middle to end of 2023.

