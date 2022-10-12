Huntingdon defeats Brevard 38-14

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks defeated the Brevard College Tornados at home Saturday afternoon.

The Hawks controlled most of the game. The first score came when Huntingdon running back Kahari McReynolds completed a one-yard touchdown run with 5:35 left in the first quarter.

Huntingdon went on to score a field goal within a minute into the second quarter after 10 plays and 69 yards. This was followed by two touchdowns by the Hawks, giving them a 24-0 lead by halftime.

The Hawks returned to score yet another TD with 11:58 remaining in the third quarter, while Brevard remained scoreless.

The Tornados finally got added points in the final quarter of the game. Wide receiver Dalton Cole scored a one-yard TD run with 12:28 remaining in the game. This was later followed by another Brevard touchdown score.

With 3:10 left in the game, Huntingdon scored another TD and secured the game as they beat Brevard 38-14.

The victory marked Huntingdon’s fifth consecutive win for the season. The Hawks, 5-1, will travel to Fayetteville, NC to play the Methodist Monarchs next Saturday at 12 p.m. CT.

