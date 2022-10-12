Henry County prepares for general election

Courthouse
Courthouse(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Election Day is less than one month away, and Henry County officials are working to ensure enough poll workers will be present on November 8th.

About 100 positions need to be filled, and there are still slots available.

Henry County poll workers are compensated $125, and that’s above the state average.

Probate Judge David Money is always grateful for community members who take on the role and handle it professionally.

“That’s our number one item, to make sure that we administrate an election that’s accurate and filled with integrity,” expresses Money. “We just have some wonderful, I call them volunteers, they are paid something but it’s not nearly enough, so my heart goes out to all those people who are working the elections, but we’re right in the middle of planning for it right now.”

A training on November 1st must be completed in order to work the election.

If you’re interested in serving as a poll worker in Henry County, call the Henry County Probate Office at 334-585-3257.

