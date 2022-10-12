Geneva Police asking for public assistance in pharmacy burglary

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A pharmacy in Geneva, AL was burglarized early Wednesday morning.

Gilstrap Drugs employees arrived to work to find that the front door had been forced open.

An undisclosed amount of prescription medicine was taken.

Police reviewed surveillance footage that showed the suspect entering the business at around 4 a.m.

The Geneva Police Department is asking anyone who may have information about this situation to call 334-684-6496, or 334-684-2777 if after business hours.

