ADPH issues guidance on new COVID-19 boosters for kids

(Newly authorized Covid-19 booster set to roll out)
By Julia Avant
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is asking parents to consider the newest bivalent COVID-19 booster with children still being hospitalized for coronavirus in the state.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved the newest booster for children as young as age five.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield with ADPH says COVID-19 can also lead to an uncomfortable illness that may leave a child sick at home and out of school.

“COVID virus still causes severe symptoms in very few or very select people, especially those who are at high risk,” said Stubblefield.

ADPH also recommends parents vaccinate their child if they are at high risk or have a weakened immune system.

Stubblefield said children must receive their primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine and have been vaccinated for at least two months to receive the booster. He said the booster targets the Omicron variant and the original strain. The booster can also protect children from potential surges this upcoming winter.

As for those who are considering a flu vaccine, Stubblefield said people can be boosted for COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmond Castillo
Dothan father admits he killed his newborn
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
According to police, 17-year-old Elijah DeWitte was found dead Wednesday night in the Sugarloaf...
2 young men arrested in fatal shooting of high school football star
Adrian Folmar at the Houston County Courthouse on October 11, 2022.
Witnesses claim as students Dothan officer had sex with them

Latest News

Mental health struggles
World Mental Health Day puts spotlight on need to support mental health
Dionne Williamson, of Patuxent River, Md., grooms Woody before her riding lesson at Cloverleaf...
As suicides rise, US military seeks to address mental health
SDF
Former Vermont residents accused of torturing child
2017 Edinburg stabbing case dismissed in court
2017 Edinburg stabbing case dismissed in court