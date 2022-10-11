Two injured in dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania

Authorities investigate after two people were hurt in a dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania.
Authorities investigate after two people were hurt in a dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania.(WFMZ via CNN Newsource)
By WFMZ staff and CNN staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WFMZ) - Two people were hurt when a dynamite truck exploded in Pennsylvania.

Emergency dispatchers say the blast happened on Monday. Officials say there are no details about what led up to the explosion.

Officials are investigating the cause of the explosion and say federal, state and local authorities have been notified.

The two victims are expected to survive.

“So far is some property damage, and we do have a few people that are were injured, but it’s non life threatening. It’s not critical,” said Michael, regulatory compliance manager at Maine Drilling and Blasting.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Blount photo
Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman
A Dothan firefighter holds a small child who tumbled from a second floor window of apartment....
Child tumbles from second floor window of Dothan apartment
Little Miss National Peanut Festival Harper Wilks
Little Miss Geneva County crowned new Little Miss National Peanut Festival
The newly crowned Little Miss is Jackson County, Taitym Marie Wilson..
WATCH LIVE: Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
This photo was captured by Caroline Dyer on Fort Morgan.
Pink meanies spotted on Florida and Alabama beaches

Latest News

X
Golden Institute provide opportunities for Memphis youth and teens
Matthew Dewitt, 25, is accused of killing three family members, including an Atlantic Beach...
S.C. man accused of killing 3 family members, including councilman, police say
FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery
Sincere Tyson, murdered on October 9, 2021 at his home.
Mom vows justice in son’s death as police hunt final suspect
Mom vows justice in son’s death as police hunt final suspect
Police pursuing murder suspect as family remembers his death