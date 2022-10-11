Troy police search for multiple shoplifting suspects

Troy police are searching for the suspects wanted in connection to shoplifting at a business on...
Troy police are searching for the suspects wanted in connection to shoplifting at a business on Sept. 19 and Oct. 6.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is asking for help identifying several suspects involved in two different thefts at a business.

According to police, the suspects went into the business on Sept. 19 and Oct. 6 and stole over $8,000 in merchandise.

Investigators have released photos of the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (1-833-251-7867) or download the P3-tips app.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmond Castillo
Dothan father admits he killed his newborn
Robert Blount photo
Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman
Raymond Matthew Reid, 31 of Bonifay, is being charged with murder and armed trespass for the...
Suspect charged in Bonifay murder case
Sincere Tyson, murdered on October 9, 2021 at his home.
Mom vows justice in son’s death as police hunt final suspect
According to police, 17-year-old Elijah DeWitte was found dead Wednesday night in the Sugarloaf...
2 young men arrested in fatal shooting of high school football star

Latest News

Adrian Folmar at the Houston County Courthouse on October 11, 2022.
Witnesses claim as students Dothan officer had sex with them
Headland & Abbeville Probate Offices moving to Herndon Building
Headland & Abbeville Probate Offices moving to Herndon Building
Henry Co. Annex renovation will alleviate space in courthouse
Henry Co. Annex renovation will alleviate space in courthouse
Resource officer charged with sex crimes on trial
Resource officer charged with sex crimes on trial
Dozens of kids and workers were rushed to hospitals after a carbon monoxide leak at a day care...
Carbon monoxide leak at Pa. day care center sickens kids, staff