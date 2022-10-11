Showers and thunderstorms Wednesday

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Starting in the early afternoon and lasting throughout most of the PM hours. Severe risk is low at this point but not zero. We can expect a few strong thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. On average an inch of rain is expected for any one point in the Wiregrass. Due to the soil being overly dry we could see some local flooding issues. Conditions will improve drastically by Thursday morning.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 64°. Winds SE 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Showers and thunderstorms. High near 83°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph. 70%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Showers continue. Low near 65°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 85° 20%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 78° 5%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 79° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 51° High: 81° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 80° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 78° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

