SYNOPSIS – Showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Starting in the early afternoon and lasting throughout most of the PM hours. Severe risk is low at this point but not zero. We can expect a few strong thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. On average an inch of rain is expected for any one point in the Wiregrass. Due to the soil being overly dry we could see some local flooding issues. Conditions will improve drastically by Thursday morning.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 64°. Winds SE 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Showers and thunderstorms. High near 83°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph. 70%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Showers continue. Low near 65°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 85° 20%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 78° 5%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 79° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 51° High: 81° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 80° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 78° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.