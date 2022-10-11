Quiet today, rain moves in tomorrow

SYNOPSIS – A quiet start to our Tuesday morning, this afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 80s for highs. Tomorrow a welcomed change in the form of some rain will move in! Grab the rain gear as you head out the door because showers and some thunderstorms will be possible by the afternoon hours right now our chance of severe weather looks low as the cold front moves in but it’s not zero. Some showers stick around early Thursday then cooler temperatures for Friday. The weekend looks great with another chance of rain by the middle part of next week.

TODAY– Mostly sunny. High near 87°. Winds E 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 64°. Winds E 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 83°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 60%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, AM showers. Low: 65° High: 83° 20%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 79° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 81° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 82° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 82° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 58° High: 79° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 55° High: 79° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

