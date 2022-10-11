Prosecutors detail disturbing timeline following Stallworth the day Cupcake was kidnapped

New information about hours before Kamille McKinney's kidnapping
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are still digesting a week of difficult information from the kidnapping trial of Patrick Stallworth.

A jury convicted Stallworth of kidnapping Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney, and found the abduction led to her death.

Prosecutors say this situation is every parent’s nightmare.

The prosecution told the jury Patrick Stallworth and his co-defendant Derick Brown spent the day looking for children before they found Cupcake on Oct. 12, 2019.

We saw surveillance video of Stallworth buying nearly $20 worth of candy that afternoon.

Then surveillance shows he drove to Hayes K- 8th grade school and stopped teens walking home from practice. A student testified that Stallworth offered her candy and said he tried to trick her. She said her friend grabbed her arm and they ran away.

They prosecutors say Brown and Stallworth then went to Center Point neighborhood and parked outside a house where four children were playing. The mother testified she saw the SUV parked facing her house and approached them. Brown told her they were looking to move nearby and asked about how many children played in the area.

Not long after, prosecutors say Stallworth could be seen in this video at Tom Brown Village talking to Cupcake. The government said this is when the kidnapping started. While the defense said no one can confirm it, it matched Stallworth’s cell phone records. Stallworth said they were there to talk to the father of Brown’s children.

A 3-year-old told her mom she watched Cupcake get in a car with a man to go get candy.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Blount photo
Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman
A Dothan firefighter holds a small child who tumbled from a second floor window of apartment....
Child tumbles from second floor window of Dothan apartment
Little Miss National Peanut Festival Harper Wilks
Little Miss Geneva County crowned new Little Miss National Peanut Festival
The newly crowned Little Miss is Jackson County, Taitym Marie Wilson..
WATCH LIVE: Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
This photo was captured by Caroline Dyer on Fort Morgan.
Pink meanies spotted on Florida and Alabama beaches

Latest News

File photo of U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.
Lawmakers react to Sen. Tuberville’s ‘pro-crime’ accusation at Nevada rally
Sincere Tyson, murdered on October 9, 2021 at his home.
Mom vows justice in son’s death as police hunt final suspect
The clock is ticking if you’re hoping to score a good deal on your holiday travel...
Experts say now is the time to book your holiday flights
Mom vows justice in son’s death as police hunt final suspect
Police pursuing murder suspect as family remembers his death
Jaylen McCollough
University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested