Pet of The Week: Live with Lyla

Melissa Gideon with the Dothan animal shelter joins NEWS 4 for another round of Pet of the Week.
By Sydney Brooks
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If your looking for a talkative feline friend, look no further than our Pet of the Week named Lyla.

Lyla is a 2 year old grey smooth coat domestic cat that loves to move and is very talkative. Lyla wanted to talk to whoever would listen, especially to Amber Kulick across the studio.

If you are interested in finding out more about Lyla or interested in adoption, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620, or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Melissa Gideon with the Dothan animal shelter joins NEWS 4 for another round of Pet of the Week.
Pet of The Week: Live with Lyla