Henry County Annex Building renovation will alleviate space in courthouse

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Part of the Henry County Annex Building is being transformed to help free up space in the courthouse.

Commission meetings, circuit and district court hearings, and community meetings will all soon be held in a room in the Annex Building.

The room will also be the new location for ALEA to issue drivers permits, first time drivers licenses, and STAR IDs on Wednesday’s.

At 50 years old, lots of renovations are required to transform the inside and outside of the building on North Doswell Street.

This was not the original plan, but county officials believe it’s the right move.

“It started with a $350,000 grant from ADECA,” explains David Money, Henry County Commission Chairman. “We gave part of that money to the two cities, Abbeville and Headland; they have used it for their own needs. We have taken what was going to be an E-911 master center, that did not develop, so now we saw the need to just expand that room to a larger one than we’re in now.”

The renovation is a work in progress.

The hope is to have the room completed by the beginning of November and hold the next commission meeting there on November 16th.

