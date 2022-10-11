Headland and Abbeville Probate Offices transition to Herndon Building

Herndon Building
Herndon Building(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Headland and Abbeville Probate Offices will be closed to the public the rest of this week.

That’s because both offices are completely transferring to the Herndon Building.

A large amount of equipment, data, and furniture will be moved over the next three days and into the weekend.

The move will help with overcrowding at the courthouse.

County officials want residents to understand which building to go to after it’s complete.

“Anyone that wants to renew tags, get a business license, those kinds of things will come to the Herndon Building, plenty of parking there,” expresses David Money, Henry County Commission Chairman and Probate Judge. “If they’re doing driver license renewals, that will remain in the courthouse, same place you’ve always done it. Also any recording of deeds, mortgages, or marriage licenses, that will remain in the courthouse.”

Next Monday, October 17th and 8:00 am, The Herndon Building will be officially set up and open to the public.

