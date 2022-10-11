Dothan father admits he killed his newborn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man pleaded guilty this morning to killing his infant son and received a 20-year prison sentence.

Rolando Castillo faced life in prison without parole had he been convicted of Capital Murder, the charge of which he had been accused before the plea agreement.

Dothan police arrested Castillo after an autopsy showed that his three-month-old son, Desmond, died of blunt force trauma in January 2018.

The boy was taken to Flowers Hospital by his parents and the death first thought to be accidental until further investigation revealed blunt force trauma, police said.

Castillo was charged in April 2018.

Rolando Castillo (Dothan Police Department)

While his wife declared Castillo’s innocence, other family members suspected even before his arrest that he killed his baby.

Police Chief Steve Parrish, who has since retired, said those family members repeatedly called investigators about their suspicions.

Castillo will receive credit for 4 ½ years he has been in jail.

Based upon pretrial testimony, Castillo could have used an insanity defense.

“The district attorney’s office wishes to thank the hard work and efforts of both the Dothan Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation,” 20th Circuit District Attorney Pat Jones said in a statement to News 4.

He also credited Wiregrass Angel House for their support during this ordeal.

Castillo was represented by appointed attorneys Derek Yarbrough and Shaun McGhee.

