Dothan father admits he killed his newborn

Rolando Castillo faced life without parole had he gone to trial in the death of son Desmond Castillo
Desmond Castillo
Desmond Castillo(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man pleaded guilty this morning to killing his infant son and received a 20-year prison sentence.

Rolando Castillo faced life in prison without parole had he been convicted of Capital Murder, the charge of which he had been accused before the plea agreement.

Dothan police arrested Castillo after an autopsy showed that his three-month-old son, Desmond, died of blunt force trauma in January 2018.

The boy was taken to Flowers Hospital by his parents and the death first thought to be accidental until further investigation revealed blunt force trauma, police said.

Castillo was charged in April 2018.

Rolando Castillo
Rolando Castillo(Dothan Police Department)

While his wife declared Castillo’s innocence, other family members suspected even before his arrest that he killed his baby.

Police Chief Steve Parrish, who has since retired, said those family members repeatedly called investigators about their suspicions.

Castillo will receive credit for 4 ½ years he has been in jail.

Based upon pretrial testimony, Castillo could have used an insanity defense.

“The district attorney’s office wishes to thank the hard work and efforts of both the Dothan Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation,” 20th Circuit District Attorney Pat Jones said in a statement to News 4.

He also credited Wiregrass Angel House for their support during this ordeal.

Castillo was represented by appointed attorneys Derek Yarbrough and Shaun McGhee.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Blount photo
Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman
Raymond Matthew Reid, 31 of Bonifay, is being charged with murder and armed trespass for the...
Suspect charged in Bonifay murder case
Sincere Tyson, murdered on October 9, 2021 at his home.
Mom vows justice in son’s death as police hunt final suspect
It wasn't until Rebekah McManus began unpacking boxes from the storage unit that she made the...
Unsuspecting Baldwin County woman buys human fetus and cremated remains in storage unit auction
A Dothan firefighter holds a small child who tumbled from a second floor window of apartment....
Child tumbles from second floor window of Dothan apartment

Latest News

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case
The Dothan Moonlighters
The Dothan Moonlighters
Casey White pleads not guilty to felony murder charge
State will not seek death penalty for Casey White, trial postponed
Carmen Fuentes
NEWS 4 NOW: What's Trending?