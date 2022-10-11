Additional funds potentially headed to Abbeville and Headland EMS

AMBULANCE
AMBULANCE(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Additional funding could be headed to Abbeville and Headland’s emergency management services (EMS).

The Henry County Commission is working to find a way to provide that support.

A few logistics must be worked out before it’s a done deal.

The money would be used to increase salaries and training.

Providing timely first-responder services in rural parts of the county is a big reason why the funding is necessary.

“It’s so important when something happens 15 miles from a town or in a town, but if you’re gonna be an hour getting there, many times you’re too late,” explains David Money, Henry County Commission Chairman. “So, we want to make sure it’s possible for them to receive a call and to be within anywhere in the county in 15 minutes. So, that’s our goal, and that’s why we’re gonna spend the money that way.”

Commissioners hope to approve a plan for the funds at their next meeting on November 16th.

