Suspect charged in Bonifay murder case

The incident happened on September 17 on West US Highway 90.
Raymond Matthew Reid, 31 of Bonifay, is being charged with murder and armed trespass for the...
Raymond Matthew Reid, 31 of Bonifay, is being charged with murder and armed trespass for the September murder of Jimmy Junior McCullous.(WTVY | Bonifay Police Department)
By Ty Storey
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Bonifay man already under state supervision is facing charges in relation to a mid-September murder.

According to Bonifay Police on Monday, officers responded on September 17 to a shooting on West US Highway 90. A passerby discovered the victim, Jimmy Junior McCullous, with a gunshot would to the abdomen. McCullous was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

An investigation into the incident led police to Raymond Matthew Reid, a 31-year-old neighbor of the murder victim. Reid was already under Florida Department of Corrections supervision and was serving probation on separate, unrelated charges. He was arrested last month for armed burglary, grand theft, and probation violation.

Bonifay Police acquired enough evidence from their investigation to charge Reid with murder and armed trespass. Reid is expected to appear on the murder and armed trespass warrants tomorrow morning.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Blount photo
Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman
A Dothan firefighter holds a small child who tumbled from a second floor window of apartment....
Child tumbles from second floor window of Dothan apartment
Little Miss National Peanut Festival Harper Wilks
Little Miss Geneva County crowned new Little Miss National Peanut Festival
The newly crowned Little Miss is Jackson County, Taitym Marie Wilson..
WATCH LIVE: Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
This photo was captured by Caroline Dyer on Fort Morgan.
Pink meanies spotted on Florida and Alabama beaches

Latest News

Flag salute
Boy Scouts of America retire and replace flag at Daleville Memorial Gardens
News 4 Meteorologist Emily Acton pops in with a 4Warn Live Weather Extra to talk about some of...
Burn ban in effect for Hartford as dry conditions continue
Hartford Fire and Rescue
Increased fire risk orders another Wiregrass area burn ban
holiday shopping
Early shopping, excess inventory could lead to holiday savings