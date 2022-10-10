Suspect charged in Bonifay murder case

BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Bonifay man already under state supervision is facing charges in relation to a mid-September murder.

According to Bonifay Police on Monday, officers responded on September 17 to a shooting on West US Highway 90. A passerby discovered the victim, Jimmy Junior McCullous, with a gunshot would to the abdomen. McCullous was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

An investigation into the incident led police to Raymond Matthew Reid, a 31-year-old neighbor of the murder victim. Reid was already under Florida Department of Corrections supervision and was serving probation on separate, unrelated charges. He was arrested last month for armed burglary, grand theft, and probation violation.

Bonifay Police acquired enough evidence from their investigation to charge Reid with murder and armed trespass. Reid is expected to appear on the murder and armed trespass warrants tomorrow morning.

