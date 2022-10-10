A sunny and warm Monday afternoon

By Zach Hatcher
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – High pressure will keep a sunny sky for Monday with temperatures reaching the lower 80s. Overnight, conditions turn chilly again with lower to middle 50s with mostly clear skies. Tuesday we warm a few more degrees to the middle to upper 80s before high temperatures trend slightly downward the next several days. More moisture coming in from the gulf Wednesday will help fuel scattered showers and storms late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Skies clear behind the front Thursday afternoon.

TODAY– Sunny. High near 83°. Winds NNE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 55°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 87°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 84° 30% PM

THUR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & storms. Low: 67° High: 83° 60% AM

FRI: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 78° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 79° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 51° High: 80° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 82° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 75° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY - Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Blount photo
Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman
A Dothan firefighter holds a small child who tumbled from a second floor window of apartment....
Child tumbles from second floor window of Dothan apartment
Little Miss National Peanut Festival Harper Wilks
Little Miss Geneva County crowned new Little Miss National Peanut Festival
The newly crowned Little Miss is Jackson County, Taitym Marie Wilson..
WATCH LIVE: Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
This photo was captured by Caroline Dyer on Fort Morgan.
Pink meanies spotted on Florida and Alabama beaches

Latest News

Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher weathercast 10-10-22
Meta identifies hundreds of Android and iOS apps targeted at theft
Mental health struggles
World Mental Health Day puts spotlight on need to support mental health
The U.S. Postal Service is proposing a fee increase for its services.
Postal Service proposes price increases