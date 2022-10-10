A sunny and warm Monday afternoon

SYNOPSIS – High pressure will keep a sunny sky for Monday with temperatures reaching the lower 80s. Overnight, conditions turn chilly again with lower to middle 50s with mostly clear skies. Tuesday we warm a few more degrees to the middle to upper 80s before high temperatures trend slightly downward the next several days. More moisture coming in from the gulf Wednesday will help fuel scattered showers and storms late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Skies clear behind the front Thursday afternoon.

TODAY– Sunny. High near 83°. Winds NNE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 55°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 87°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 84° 30% PM

THUR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & storms. Low: 67° High: 83° 60% AM

FRI: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 78° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 79° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 51° High: 80° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 82° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 75° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY - Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.