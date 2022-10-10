Relief coming soon

SYNOPSIS – Dry conditions continue and we are seeing more areas put under fire bans. Be sure to check your county/city fire and police departments to see if there are any bans for your area. Relief is in the near future though with rainfall coming into play Wednesday.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 54°. Winds N 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 87°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – A few clouds. Low near 64°. Winds E at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, pm showers. Low: 62° High: 89° 60%

THU: Showers ending early, partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 83° 20%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 78° 5%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 79° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 51° High: 81° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 80° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.