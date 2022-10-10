Meta identifies hundreds of Android and iOS apps targeted at theft

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Facebook parent company Meta has released an update after finding more than 400 malicious phone apps designed to compromise people’s Facebook accounts.

According to Meta these apps are available in the official Apple and Google app stores and are disguised as photo editors, games, VPN services, business apps and other utilities to trick people into downloading them.

Meta cited that photo editors represented almost half of the malicious apps they found. For example apps that allow you to “turn yourself into a cartoon.”

Meta says you should always be cautions when downloading a new app that asks for social media credentials.

For a full list of apps that have been identified as shady and tips on how to protect yourself visit about.fb.com/news.

