Local Boy Scout revitalizes Daleville Memorial Gardens

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Before he can reach the highest rank of an Eagle Scout, Zachary James must complete an extensive service project, and he’s chosen to revitalize the Daleville Memorial Gardens.

Zachary James, Life Scout explains, “The level of the project can be really whatever you want as long as you’re using leadership, because that’s the main part of the project, but I picked a relatively decent-sized project because it’s something that I found was very important.”

Zach has family members who have served that have been laid to rest at the gardens; so, to him, beautifying them means so much more than becoming an Eagle Scout.

“I’ve got my great-grandparents, my grandpa, and one of my aunts here, and trying to clean up the area where they rest in peace is something that I felt was very important and needed to be done,” Zach continues.

Updating the area around the columbarium is a huge part of the project.

Zach explains, “There was a bunch of grass over there which was kind of overgrown and looking a little faded, so we started digging that up and put down geo-cloth, and then we put down rock and benches so that people can sit down and morn and reflect.”

A directory is being built and will soon be displayed at the gardens.

Zach’s mom Lin believes his hard work will make a difference in their community.

“I’m proud of Zach, because it’s an emotional project for him, but he’s still able to focus on what he has to get done,” expresses Lin James.

Zach couldn’t have done it without the help of his fellow scouts.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.