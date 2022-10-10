Increased fire risk orders another Wiregrass area burn ban

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Mayor Neil Strickland of Hartford, Alabama confirms that a burn ban is in effect until further notice.

According to Hartford Fire and Rescue, the burn ban will be in effect starting October 10, until Mayor Strickland and the Hartford Fire and Rescue determine sufficient rainfall has been received in order to lower the fire risk.

Violations of the ban will be turned over to the Hartford Police and citations may be issued.

