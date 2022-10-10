Huge Book Sale in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A huge book sale is getting underway in Dothan later this month courtesy of the Friends of the Dothan Houston County Library System and Dothan Leisure Services.

The sale, which will be happening from October 20-29, will take place at the Westgate Recreation Center Gym at 501 Recreation Road.

Current members of the Friends of the Library are invited to attend a preview sale on Thursday, October 20 from 4-7 p.m., and anyone wishing to become a member can join at the door with a minimum $5 membership and participate in the preview sale.

The public sale will be from Friday, October 21 to Saturday, October 29. At the start of the sale, hardback books will be $2 each and paperbacks $1 each, as well as 50¢ children’s books, with individually priced vintage and special books and vinyl records. There will also be DVDs, CDs, and an assortment of other items available for purchase. Customers will also have the option to stuff a large brown grocery sack full of books for $20.

On October 26 and 27, all item prices will be cut in half. All items will then drop to 25¢ on October 28 and 29, and then become free on October 30.

All proceeds from sales during the event will go to support the Dothan Houston County Library System. For more information or if you wish to volunteer at the sale, you can call (334) 796-1594 or email the Friends of the Library at friends@dhcls.org.

