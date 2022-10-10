Huge Book Sale in Dothan

October 20-29 at the Westgate Recreation Center Gym.
The sale, which will be happening from October 20-29, will take place at the Westgate...
The sale, which will be happening from October 20-29, will take place at the Westgate Recreation Center Gym at 501 Recreation Road.(Friends of the Dothan Houston County Library System)
By Ty Storey
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A huge book sale is getting underway in Dothan later this month courtesy of the Friends of the Dothan Houston County Library System and Dothan Leisure Services.

The sale, which will be happening from October 20-29, will take place at the Westgate Recreation Center Gym at 501 Recreation Road.

Current members of the Friends of the Library are invited to attend a preview sale on Thursday, October 20 from 4-7 p.m., and anyone wishing to become a member can join at the door with a minimum $5 membership and participate in the preview sale.

The public sale will be from Friday, October 21 to Saturday, October 29. At the start of the sale, hardback books will be $2 each and paperbacks $1 each, as well as 50¢ children’s books, with individually priced vintage and special books and vinyl records. There will also be DVDs, CDs, and an assortment of other items available for purchase. Customers will also have the option to stuff a large brown grocery sack full of books for $20.

On October 26 and 27, all item prices will be cut in half. All items will then drop to 25¢ on October 28 and 29, and then become free on October 30.

All proceeds from sales during the event will go to support the Dothan Houston County Library System. For more information or if you wish to volunteer at the sale, you can call (334) 796-1594 or email the Friends of the Library at friends@dhcls.org.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Blount photo
Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman
A Dothan firefighter holds a small child who tumbled from a second floor window of apartment....
Child tumbles from second floor window of Dothan apartment
Little Miss National Peanut Festival Harper Wilks
Little Miss Geneva County crowned new Little Miss National Peanut Festival
The newly crowned Little Miss is Jackson County, Taitym Marie Wilson..
WATCH LIVE: Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
This photo was captured by Caroline Dyer on Fort Morgan.
Pink meanies spotted on Florida and Alabama beaches

Latest News

Whether they choose Aplin Farms, or CornDodgers Farm, they’ll find both pumpkins and activities.
Thousands in the Wiregrass enjoy fall festivities at area farms
Aplin Farms
Thousands in the Wiregrass enjoy fall festivities at area farms
Natalie Bradley talks Dancing for Scholarships - ESCC Foundation Scholarship Fundraising event
ESCC Dancing for Scholarships event
NEWS 4's Caroline Gerhart with the Little Miss contestants at their annual Dothan McDonald's...
Little Miss National Peanut Pageant contestants 2022-2023