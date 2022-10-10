Early shopping, excess inventory could lead to holiday savings

Almost three in five shoppers plan to buy less this year
holiday shopping
(INVESTIGATETV)
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
InvestigateTV - A recent survey commissioned by Bankrate.com showed inflation is changing the way 40% of consumers plan to shop for the holidays this year.

Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst for Bankrate, said that consumers plan to start shopping earlier, buy less, and seek more discounts.

Rossman shared several helpful tips for holiday shoppers:

  • Start early: you likely have five or six paychecks left before the holidays so make purchases over time or set aside money now
  • Make a gift list and stick to it
  • Research deals before buying
  • Stack discounts: look for coupons to add to rewards discounts from tore or credit cards

Rossman said many big box retailers have extra inventory this this year so there should be good deals to move products.

For more ideas from Bankrate on how to shave costs, check out 10 ways to save money during the holidays.

