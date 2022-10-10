Boy Scouts of America retire and replace flag at Daleville Memorial Gardens

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Daleville Memorial Gardens is getting some much-needed upgrades, and it’s all thanks to Zachary James, the teen who chose to beautify the space for his Eagle Scout project.

The cemetery is the resting place to a vast population of veterans, and because of that, a vital part of this project was retiring the colors on Monday.

The flag’s condition was no longer fitting, and the Boy Scouts performed a proper ceremony, lowering and burning the flag.

A new flagpole with a new, larger flag was raised above the garden.

Being a part of the Boy Scouts of America, Zach says this is a responsibility.

“Doing a lot of these patriotic-style things means a lot for the beneficiary and anyone out here,” expresses Zachary James, Life Scout. “When we lowered that flag, that was the last time that flag was gonna be flown and it’s been flown for a long time, and as you can see it has been completely sun bleached, and that’s when it’s time to get a new flag.”

The ashes were properly buried at the foot of the new flagpole.

This ceremony was just one part of Zach’s project at the gardens.

