Thousands in the Wiregrass enjoy fall festivities at area farms

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Families in the Wiregrass looking for fun on a weekend in October, usually turn one of two places.

Whether they choose Aplin Farms, or CornDodgers Farm, they’ll find both pumpkins and activities.

“We have an animal barn, we have a corn maze, we have a mini maze, we have an inflatable part, we have several little games, we have a couple of big new items this year, we’ve got hay mountain where they can climb all over the hay and the slides, and then the corn crib, the corn crib has been a big hit so far, all of the kids love playing in the corn,” says John Aplin, Co-Owner of Aplin Farms.

Wagon rides to the pumpkin and sunflower patches are referred to as the “main event” at Aplin.

Aplin expresses, “We’ve had a pretty good pumpkin year this year, last year was terrible because of the rain as far as our pumpkin crop went, but this year has been a really good crop, and we’ve got a pretty good variety of pumpkins right now.”

Over in Headland, CornDodgers has grown from four to 34 attractions

“Biggest and first attraction is our seven-acre corn maze, then we also have a giant, jumping pillow inflatable, we have wagon rides, pony rides, our corn cannon, ball zones, several play areas, just hours of fun,” explains Amanda Knight, Co-Owner of CornDodgers Farm. “We can exhaust children and adults; fun has no age limits.”

Knight believes their farm is a place where memories are made, and traditions begin.

Knight expresses, “This is our 14th year, and we’ve had several families that come year after year, and it is such a special thing to be part of that tradition.”

The two farms have similarities, but they each put their own twist on fall fun that makes them unique; they can agree on at least one thing.

“Everything we do, we try to orient this around a family event,” says Aplin. “You come out here and spend a day or a half a day with the family and have a good time.”

Knight finishes, “It’s just really all about bringing family and friends together and having fun the old-fashioned way.”

CornDodgers Farm is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays this month.

They’ll open back up the Saturday after Thanksgiving for the Christmas season.

Aplin Farms is open for Columbus Day, but their typical business days are Wednesday through Sunday this month.

