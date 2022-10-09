Suspect in custody after two men shot in Tuscaloosa Saturday night

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One man is dead and another is in critical condition Saturday night after a shooting in Tuscaloosa, according to police.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department was called to the 3000 block of 20th Street after 6 p.m. Saturday to investigate a shooting.

When they arrived, they found two Tuscaloosa men were shot.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment. One of the victims died from his injuries. The other man is in what police are calling critical condition.

Police say a suspect was taken into custody after surrendering. They say he took one of the victim’s vehicles after the shooting.

No other details, including the identity of the victims, has been released. Police continue their investigation.

We’ll update this story when we know more information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.