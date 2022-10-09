Little Miss Geneva County crowned new Little Miss National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Little Miss Geneva County Harper Kate Wilks is your new Little Miss National Peanut Festival. She also took home awards for state presence and interview.
Little Miss Geneva Hadley Williams was first runner-up and the written communications winner. Little Miss Samson Brynlee Bowdoin finised as second runner-up and Little Miss Enterprise Tenley Ann Bomhard was third runner-up.
Little Miss Newton Hadlee Lawrence won Miss Congeniality.
The Miss National Peanut Festival pageant will be Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15. WTVY will carry the finals of the pageant on Me-TV and on WTVY.com.
MISS CONGENIALITY - LITTLE MISS NEWTON
WRITTEN COMMUNICATION WINNER - MISS GENEVA
STAGE PRESENCE WINNER - LITTLE MISS GENEVA COUNTY
INTERVIEW WINNER - LITTLE MISS GENEVA COUNTY
3RD RUNNER UP - LITTLE MISS ENTERPRISE
2ND RUNNER UP - LITTLE MISS SAMSON
1ST RUNNER UP - LITTLE MISS GENEVA
WINNER - LITTLE MISS GENEVA COUNTY
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.