Little Miss Geneva County crowned new Little Miss National Peanut Festival

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Little Miss Geneva County Harper Kate Wilks is your new Little Miss National Peanut Festival. She also took home awards for state presence and interview.

Little Miss Geneva Hadley Williams was first runner-up and the written communications winner. Little Miss Samson Brynlee Bowdoin finised as second runner-up and Little Miss Enterprise Tenley Ann Bomhard was third runner-up.

Little Miss Newton Hadlee Lawrence won Miss Congeniality.

The Miss National Peanut Festival pageant will be Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15. WTVY will carry the finals of the pageant on Me-TV and on WTVY.com.

