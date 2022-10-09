Little Miss Geneva County crowned new Little Miss National Peanut Festival

Little Miss National Peanut Festival Harper Wilks
Little Miss National Peanut Festival Harper Wilks(WTVY)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Little Miss Geneva County Harper Kate Wilks is your new Little Miss National Peanut Festival. She also took home awards for state presence and interview.

Little Miss Geneva Hadley Williams was first runner-up and the written communications winner. Little Miss Samson Brynlee Bowdoin finised as second runner-up and Little Miss Enterprise Tenley Ann Bomhard was third runner-up.

Little Miss Newton Hadlee Lawrence won Miss Congeniality.

The Miss National Peanut Festival pageant will be Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15. WTVY will carry the finals of the pageant on Me-TV and on WTVY.com.

MISS CONGENIALITY - LITTLE MISS NEWTON

WRITTEN COMMUNICATION WINNER - MISS GENEVA

STAGE PRESENCE WINNER - LITTLE MISS GENEVA COUNTY

INTERVIEW WINNER - LITTLE MISS GENEVA COUNTY

3RD RUNNER UP - LITTLE MISS ENTERPRISE

2ND RUNNER UP - LITTLE MISS SAMSON

1ST RUNNER UP - LITTLE MISS GENEVA

WINNER - LITTLE MISS GENEVA COUNTY

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo was captured by Caroline Dyer on Fort Morgan.
Pink meanies spotted on Florida and Alabama beaches
Robert Blount photo
Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman
Don Parrish passed in an ambulance crash earlier this evening
Paramedic in ambulance crash identified
A good Samaritan who rescued paramedics and a patient inside a burning ambulance in Pike County...
Good Samaritan on ventilator after rushing to help with deadly ambulance crash
Ambulance generic
New details, ambulance crash leaves Dothan paramedic injured

Latest News

The newly crowned Little Miss is Jackson County, Taitym Marie Wilson..
WATCH LIVE: Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
A Dothan firefighter holds a small child who tumbled from a second floor window of apartment....
Child tumbles from second floor window of Dothan apartment
Robert Blount photo
Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman
Play of the Night 2022 Week 7 | Enterprise White Out
Play of the Night 2022 Week 7 | Enterprise White Out