Beautiful week ahead

By Emily Acton
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – A great work week in store. Rain chances come into play Thursday and will provide some much-needed rainfall to our area. Most of the Wiregrass are either abnormally dry or in a stage one drought.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 50°. Winds N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 83°. Winds N at 10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – A few clouds. Low near 58°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 59° High: 88° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 62° High: 89° 20%

THU: Scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 83° 60%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 78° 5%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 77° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 51° High: 80° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

